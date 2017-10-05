Eritrea: Praiseworthy Social Service Provision

Tesenai — The managing director of the Tesenei sub-zone, Mr. Tesfazgi Okbazgi reported that with the growing number of residents in the Tesenai town praiseworthy progress is being registered in the social service provision.

Mr. Tesfazgi indicated that the development of education, health, potable water, and transportation services as well as the supply of electricity power has significantly contributed in improving the lives of the residents.

He further said that the educational service that commenced with few schools and students has to date increased to 29 schools providing service to about 20 thousand students.

Regarding the provision of transportation service, currently there are a number of buses operating in the sub-zone and that there is not transportation problem.

Mr. Idris Ahmed, head of Economic Development in the sub-zone, stated that the agricultural and trade expansion in the sub-zone is contributing in the development of the Tesenai town.

Mr. Idris reiterated that currently there are over 1800 businesses engaged in 88 types of activities including 358 hotels, restaurants and snack bars.