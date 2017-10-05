4 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Praiseworthy Social Service Provision

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tesenai — The managing director of the Tesenei sub-zone, Mr. Tesfazgi Okbazgi reported that with the growing number of residents in the Tesenai town praiseworthy progress is being registered in the social service provision.

Mr. Tesfazgi indicated that the development of education, health, potable water, and transportation services as well as the supply of electricity power has significantly contributed in improving the lives of the residents.

He further said that the educational service that commenced with few schools and students has to date increased to 29 schools providing service to about 20 thousand students.

Regarding the provision of transportation service, currently there are a number of buses operating in the sub-zone and that there is not transportation problem.

Mr. Idris Ahmed, head of Economic Development in the sub-zone, stated that the agricultural and trade expansion in the sub-zone is contributing in the development of the Tesenai town.

Mr. Idris reiterated that currently there are over 1800 businesses engaged in 88 types of activities including 358 hotels, restaurants and snack bars.

Eritrea

Commendable Fistula Treatment

Dr. Habte Hailemelekot, Gynecologist, indicated that the Fistula Center at the Southern region Referral Hospital is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.