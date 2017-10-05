Eritrea: Seminar On Augmenting Voluntary Blood Donation

Asmara — The National Blood Transfusion Center conducted seminar on 3 October to 300 staff members of the Central region administration with a view to augment voluntary bold donation.

Nurse Mehari Abrha, head of blood donation at the National Blood Transfusion Center, said that the objective of the seminar was to raise the awareness with a view to boost the number of blood donors from secondary schools, ministries and other public institutions and thereby to ensure adequate source of blood.

Head of the Organizational Affairs of the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, Mr. Yasin Abdela on his part called on the society in general and the youth in particular to comprehend the importance of blood in saving lives and voluntarily donate on a regular bases.

The D.G. of Social Services at the Central region, Mr. Kaleab Weldeslasie called on the society to increase participation in enriching the National Blood Transfusion Center.