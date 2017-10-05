Eritrea: Over 70 Percent Residents in NRS Beneficiaries of Potable Water Supply

Massawa — Mr. Habtetsion Berhane, head of Water Resources in the Northern Red Sea region indicated that with the 184 water projects worth 268 million Nakfa put in place in the region 70% of the residents have become beneficiaries of potable water supply.

Mr. Habtesion pointed out that 180 water wells, 20 micro-dams and 50 water distribution

centers with necessary infrastructure have been put in place and have alleviated the potable water supply problem of most of the villages in the region.

Out of the 184 water projects 48 are operating with generators, 68 with solar system and 103 with water pumps, Mr. Habtetsion added.

He further said that training has been provided to the village development committee members on water management.