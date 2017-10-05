Eritrea: Commendable Fistula Treatment

Mendefera — Dr. Habte Hailemelekot, Gynecologist, indicated that the Fistula Center at the Southern region Referral Hospital is conducting commendable Fistula treatment for patients coming from all over the country.

Dr. Habte said that out of the 45 patients that arrived to the hospital for treatment after the announcement made, operation has been already conducted on 32 patients and are in good condition.

Fistula expert at the Hospital Dr. Dawit Issac on his part pointed out that the operation procedure takes from one to four hours according to seriousness of their condition. He also said that the patients stay at the hospital until they fully recover with full accommodation provided.

Explaining that prevention of fistula is easier than treating it, Dr. Dawit called on the public to cooperate in advising pregnant women deliver at health facilities in order to avoid unexpected eventualities.

The patients on their part expressed appreciation for the free of charge treatment they received and are fast recovering.

Documents of the National Fistula Center indicate that since its establishment in 2006, the center has conducted treatment on 1,250 fistula patients.

In the same vein, representatives of the residents of Mai-Mine subzone visited the fistula patients in connection with the Meskel Holiday and donated sanitation materials.