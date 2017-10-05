4 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Fistula Treatment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — Dr. Habte Hailemelekot, Gynecologist, indicated that the Fistula Center at the Southern region Referral Hospital is conducting commendable Fistula treatment for patients coming from all over the country.

Dr. Habte said that out of the 45 patients that arrived to the hospital for treatment after the announcement made, operation has been already conducted on 32 patients and are in good condition.

Fistula expert at the Hospital Dr. Dawit Issac on his part pointed out that the operation procedure takes from one to four hours according to seriousness of their condition. He also said that the patients stay at the hospital until they fully recover with full accommodation provided.

Explaining that prevention of fistula is easier than treating it, Dr. Dawit called on the public to cooperate in advising pregnant women deliver at health facilities in order to avoid unexpected eventualities.

The patients on their part expressed appreciation for the free of charge treatment they received and are fast recovering.

Documents of the National Fistula Center indicate that since its establishment in 2006, the center has conducted treatment on 1,250 fistula patients.

In the same vein, representatives of the residents of Mai-Mine subzone visited the fistula patients in connection with the Meskel Holiday and donated sanitation materials.

Eritrea

Over 70 Percent Residents in NRS Beneficiaries of Potable Water Supply

Mr. Habtetsion Berhane, head of Water Resources in the Northern Red Sea region indicated that with the 184 water… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.