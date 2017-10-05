Cameroon: African Athletics Congress - Preparations Hot Up

The President of the African Athletics Confederation granted a press briefing in Yaounde yesterday October 3, 2017

An Extraordinary Congress of the Confederation of African Athletics will take place in Rabat in the Kingdom of Morocco from October 8-10, 2017. Ahead of this important event the President of the African Athletics Confederation, Kalkaba Malboum, granted a press briefing in Yaounde yesterday October 3, 2017. The purpose of the meeting was to brief journalists on the progress of world athletics at a time when the CAA is envisaging the revision of its status during the upcoming congress in Morocco. Speaking at the meeting Kalkaba Malboum said after the IAAF Extraordinary Congress in Monaco in December 2016 which led to the adoption of a new status for IAAF it is time for the CAA to adhere to the new status of IAAF so as to enable the CAA operate according to the exigencies of IAAF. Kalkaba Malboum said concerning the revision of status, the CAA envisages the development of the regions and strengthening the prerogatives of their leaders while paying particular attention to gender equality. Attention will also be given to the sensitisation of athletes and their trainers on doping, the changing of nationality of athletes and the drafting of rules and regulations on the changing of nationality. Apart from the reforms, the CAA has on programme major events. Consequently, during the period 2018-2020, CAA will orgainse the African Senior Championship in Asaba Nigeria, the African Cross Country Race in Chelf, Algeria, the U-18 African athletics championship in Kigali, Rwanda or Brazaville Congo, and the African Senior Athletics Championship in Oran, Algeria. Kalkaba Malboum said the ambition of Africa for now is to host one edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championship on African soil in 2023 or 2025.