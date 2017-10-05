Kenya: Tergat Officially Takes Over at Nock

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) president Paul Tergat has expressed concerns over Team Kenya's preparations ahead next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Tergat, 48, who was elected unopposed into office last week, noted on Wednesday that a lot of time has instead been consumed on politicking over the past year or so, in the run up to the polls.

"It's been a long wait for the Nock elections and we now need to settle down and focus on the promotion of sports in the country and the Commonwealth Games," he said.

He spoke Wednesday moments after officially assuming office at the Nock headquarters in Nairobi.

Kenya finished ninth, with 25 medals inclusive of 10 gold, during the last Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow and Tergat says the immediate target is to better that performance in Gold Coast.

Separately, Tergat, who succeeded the legendary Kipchoge Keino at Nock, says said he will strive for diversification of sporting disciplines instead of the country concentrating and depending on athletics for medals.

"My tenure shall harness, nurture and promote young talent by investing in our young people. My aim is to ensure that Kenya join the ranks of nations where sports is a full time professional career," he said.

Tergat said his ascension to power marks another great milestone and the beckoning of a 'New Dawn' in Kenya's sports that mirrors the feeling he used to get after crossing the finish line of a gruelling marathon race.

"It is a new dawn guided by values of integrity, responsible governance, accountability and transparency. A dawn that will seek to put above else the interests of our sportsmen and women and our beautiful Nation. They shall be central to our administration policies and activities," he said.

Tergat paid a glowing tribute to outgoing team led by Kipchoge whom he termed as a "legend and father of Kenyan sports."