Burundi Government Committed to Fight Brain Drain, Says Vice President

During the presentation of the achievements of eight ministries under his responsibilities at the National Parliamentary, the vice-deputy president says that Burundian students will no longer apply in some countries that retained brilliant students.

Gaston Sindimwo, vice- deputy president says that the government is aware about the brain drain which is notably observed in the Ministry of Army and Defense. "Several students did not return to serve their country while they have been funded by the government. We are looking for appropriate mechanisms so that students that applied must confirm that they will reimburse the debt", says the vice-deputy president. He also says that the government has noticed that some scholarships granted by granted by some countries and organizations should be learned in the country. "Those who will apply in such domain, s/he must ensure that the country needs about the specialization", he says. The vice-deputy president also says that there are some countries that Burundian nationals will never apply due to the brain drain.

In the ministry of Army and Defense, students did never return. Gaston Sindimwo says that the brain drain been observed in France with 2 Army officers; Belgium with 29 students, USA with 8 students, Ethiopia with 4 students, and Greece with One student, Canada with one Student and Rwanda with 2 students. "It is clear that we are going to apply the law because all specialists should end outside the country", he says.

For this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received 134 scholarships from Russia (40), China (13), India (10) Cuba (3), Quebec (5) and South Korea (2).

For Révérien Ndikuriyo, the Senate speaker, the government should assess and identify the number of scholarships granted to Burundian nationals since 1962. "How many students did finish studies and work in the host countries until they died. It is a loss for the country", he says.

He accuses some countries to grant scholarships with the main objective of retaining the most brilliant intelligent students as they are well remunerated. "They grant the scholarships to the brilliant students and the latter chose to serve those countries. The reason why 90% of Burundians are farmers and we do not make any hoe", he says.

He urges the concerned ministries to work hand in hand to impose some restrictive measures to reduce the number of brain drain towards other countries.

After the presentation of the achievements carried out in the eight ministries for the first semester 2017-that would be presented in the June session, the vice deputy president has marked results for achievements of the ministries: Ministry of Public Security with 87%; Home Affairs Ministry with 81,73%; Ministry of Good Governance marked 80,2%; Ministry of Justice 79,52%; Ministry of Labour with 73,77%, Ministry of Foreign Affairs with 70%; Ministry of Army and Defense with 67,85% and the Ministry of EAC Affairs with 65,88%.