Cameroon: Gabelou Football Tournament - Guichet Unique Emerges Champion

Cameroon's anglophone crisis reached a new low at the weekend when at least 17 people were shot dead by security forces… Read more »

The final of the football tournament for staff of the custom department christened, Gabelou tournament, took place on Thursday September 28 at the CICAM stadium in Douala with the team from Guichet Unique emerging champion. Guichet Unique outpaced their challenger, DGD/TMFD in the final to grab both championship and cup competitions. Both sides were equal in strength as the two goals came from spot kicks and it took penalties to break the deadlock at the end of the game. The highly attended final was presided by the representative of the Governor of the Littoral Region, Njikam Aboubakar. Besides the trophy of cup winner, other prizes were awarded to the best player, Minane,the highest goal scorer, Mbarga with 11goals. There were Also prizes for the best attack, best defence and winner of the championship. There were Also traditional dance groups and a comedian known as Kritikos to grace the event

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.