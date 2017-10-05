5 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ndi Umunyarwanda Football Tourney Postponed Indefinitely

By Peter Kamasa

The inaugural edition of 'Ndi Umunyarwanda' football tournament that had been scheduled for October 4-7 has been postponed until further notice, according to the Rwanda Football Federation.

"It was so close, it came early, so the organisers Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) and National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) have discussed the way of having a better tournament so we postponed it until we sort out everything we need," said Jackson Rutayisire, the head of competitions at FERWAFA.

The tournament is set to be contested by Rayon Sports, APR, AS Kigali and Police. Rutayisire noted that the decision to postpone the tournament has been taken to ensure that it is comprehensively prepared.

The 'Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup' will be staged at a later date.

Ndi Umunyarwanda is about healing the wounds of the past by speaking openly about what is in one's heart, and re-building society through unity and reconciliation.

The programme has helped build the Rwandan spirit among many Rwandans and healed their wounds from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and brutal discriminatory policies that preceded it.

