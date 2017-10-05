5 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Kisumu MCAs Rejected Cheaper Birth Control

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rushdie Oudia

Kisumu MCAs have rejected proposals to lower the cost of birth control, arguing that this will prevent the region from acquiring the desired numbers for political advantage.

The members argued that reducing the fees charged for vasectomy would encourage men to go for the procedure, thereby, denying them a chance to sire more children.

This, they said, would slow down population growth in their county, a disadvantage to them politically.

Vasectomy is considered a permanent method of birth control in men.

PROPOSALS

The MCAs also rejected proposals to reduce the cost of tubal ligation which is a surgical procedure for women.

The topic came up during a discussion on the 2017 Kisumu County Finance Bill which was passed last Thursday.

The public, during the participation forums on the bill, had proposed reduction of charges.

According to the proposed law, those intending to go for tubal ligation and vasectomy at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital will have to part with Sh1,500.

PREVENT ACCESS

Discussing the bill tabled by the Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Stephen Owiti, the MCAs wanted the rates to either be maintained or increased to prevent men from accessing the service.

Muhoroni/Koru ward representative Julius Genga proposed the procedure be made more expensive to increase the population in the long term.

"We need tyranny of numbers, not suppressing the numbers we have at the moment," said Mr Genga.

Kisumu's population is estimated at 1,145,749 people with 385,820 registered voters, according to the latest statistics by the electoral commission.

TAX COLLECTION

Nominated MCA Caleb Omoro said lowering the charge will have an impact on tax collection.

"We are expected to raise up to Sh1.4 billion in local revenue. This cannot be achieved when we reduce the fees," said Mr Omoro.

The assembly later unanimously approved the rates for vasectomy and tubal ligation as they were despite attempts by a few to reduce them.

North West Kisumu MCA Vincent Jagongo had, however, said there was a need to make the services affordable since some people may have valid reasons for going for the service.

"Let us support men who want to go for vasectomy because some go due to health related conditions," he said.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.