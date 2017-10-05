Africa: Future Africa Economic Leaders - Cameroon's Bony Dashaco Among Top 10

Bilateral consultations between the African Union Commission and the Federal Government of Germany Read more »

Bony Dashaco, 40-year-old CEO of Douala-based media consultancy agency, ACMAR Media Group, has been ranked 9th on the Institut Choiseul's ranking of 100 "Africa economic leaders for tomorrow." The Choiseul 100 Africa is an annual study independently carried out by the Paris-based Institut Choiseul that identifies and ranks young African leaders of 40 years old and below, projected to play a major role in the continent's economic development in the near future. The Kumba native who is a graduate of the London School of Business and Financing, University of Ibadan, leaped from the 29th positions in last year's classification to the 9th position this year. The ranking, according to the Institute is based on image and reputation; background and skills; power and function; influence and networks; potential and leadership. Dashaco says personal principles enabling his success are "integrity, continuous improvement, innovation and focus." He is former Project Manager at Microsoft (2009-2011) and was second among five Cameroonians featured on the ranking last year. He was second to 40-year-old Jean Paul Melaga, CEO of Whitestone Finance who failed to feature among this year's top 100.Contrary to 2015 and 2016 rankings which had five Cameroonians, only two made the list this year-Dashaco and 37-year old Ingrid Etoke, General Manager of GlaxoSmithKline Central Africa which is a British multinational specialised in pharmaceutical products. Ingrid Etoke is former Cameroon Director of Laboratoires Sandoz. Top three on this year's ranking are Basil El Baz (Egypt) Kabiru Rabui (Nigeria) and Zukie Siyotula (South Africa).

