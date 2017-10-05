South Africa: Boks, Laureus Join Forces to Educate Youngsters the Active Way

Springbok squad members Pieter-Steph du Toit , Chiliboy Ralepelle , Trevor Nyakane , Jesse Kriel , Rudy Paige and Louis Schreuder as well as former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers hosted a community-building sports activity on Wednesday at the lawns in front of the Springbok Experience in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The fun-filled, hour-long activity is an initiative of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation South Africa sports outreach programme, which is supported annually by the Springboks.

Former Bok captain De Villiers is a Laureus Ambassador, and he joined the Springbok squad members in a few fun-filled activities alongside kids from two Laureus funded projects, the Zip Zap Circus School and Boxgirls SA.

The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation funds, supports and promotes the use of sport as a tool for social change. The Foundation has a network of over 140 sport for social change organisations around the world using sport in innovative ways to tackle some of society's most pressing challenges facing our youth.

Speaking afterwards, Kriel said he and his team mates had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon with the kids.

"It was just an unbelievable honour for us as Springbok players to spend some quality, fun-filled time with the children. They were all very enthusiastic and apart from learning a few important life skills and lessons, they also had a great time," explained Kriel.

Nyakane urged the youngsters to stay active and to share the skills they have learnt within their communities. "For me, the constant smiles on the kids' faces while they were busy with their activities, was absolutely fantastic to see. The Laureus Sport for Good is doing a fantastic job and we are happy to help out where we can," said Nyakane.

According to De Villiers, Laureus is proud to be associated with the two projects and he praised the Springboks for spending some time with the kids.

"We all had an enjoyable time out there today and it is always good to see the Springboks giving back to the community. It was a great afternoon for the kids and a fantastic effort by the boys," said de Villiers.

Source: Sport24