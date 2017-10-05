Rwanda: Akagera-MCV Partnership Expected to Boost Public Transport

Efforts by the City of Kigali to phase out low-capacity commuter taxi from operating key routes have been boosted by the introduction of new big buses by Akagera Motors.

The 30 to 50-seater buses could help improve transportation in Kigali and up-country routes , thanks to their engine power and quality, according to the distributor.

The Akagera Business Group director general, Symphorien Kamanzi, said during the launch of the partnership with Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (MCV) last week that the growth of the local transportation requires vehicles that can help reduce congestion in the city and provide passengers luxurious travel.

Kamanzi added that the MCV bus model ensures comfortable travel and is easy to navigate and manage. "Akagera Motors is enhancing the transport experience for passengers and drivers by providing luxurious, safer, comfortable and fuel-efficient buses, which will also benefit the transport owners," he said.

Akagera Motors is the local distributor in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles.

Manufactured in Egypt, MCV buses are powered by Mercedes-Benz engines, according to Roopak Goraija, the head of marketing at Akagera Motors.

Goraija said the buses suit Rwandan terrain and are able to operate within Kigali, up-country and cross-country routes, thanks to their durability, powerful and overall quality.

The buses are so far being use by one of the public transport firms, plying the Kigali-Musanze-Gisenyi route. They cost up to Rwf67 million each, according to Akagera Motors.

The firm will be vending MCV's full range of buses, including omnibuses, intercity buses, high deck coaches, super high-deck coaches, city buses and double-decker buses.

Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles is a leading manufacturer of buses in the Middle East and Africa.