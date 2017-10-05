press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions wishes thousands of South African Teachers a wonderful World Teachers Day today, 05th of October 2017. This year's commemoration is held under the theme "Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers". We acknowledge the thousands of teachers who continue to dedicate themselves to their work of reducing and ultimately eradicating illiteracy rate among young people and adults in this country. Under difficult circumstances teachers continue to contribute to the eradication of the legacy of Apartheid in our Education system.

We take this opportunity to congratulate our affiliated teacher's union the South African Democratic Teacher's Union for their tireless work in representing and advancing the interests and the aspirations of teachers in this country. SADTU continues to be a leading voice and an advocate of People's Education for People's Power an important pathway that will lead us to a new, equitable society that challenges the legacy of apartheid and the dominant Capitalist ideology.

We also send a special salute to the township and rural teachers, who wake up every day to do their best ,despite working in poorly equipped and hard to teach schools.

On this day where we honour the teachers of our country and the world, we urge our government to pay serious attention to teachers' working environment. Government needs to take full ownership and better manage the distribution of resources, including scholar transport, school feeding scheme and provision of Learner Teacher Support Materials (LTSM).

The department of education should also ensure that resources like language centres, science laboratories and libraries are provided to all schools, especially those from the previously disadvantaged communities. COSATU will continue to lobby government to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning by providing the necessary tools.

Issued by COSATU