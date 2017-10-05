South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Inside the Nomination Process

analysis

Despite the fights at leadership level, the decision of who will be president of the ANC will ultimately lie with the branches. This is in line with a new nominations process set out in a 40-page document entitled simply "Nomination Process" and adopted at an ANC NEC meeting last month. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

The truth is, nobody in the know really knows how much support any of the leading presidential contenders in the ANC could get, should a national conference happen tomorrow. Campaigners for each of the presidential hopefuls have been spinning journalists and opinion-makers to show their candidates in the most favourable light possible.

Judging from the level of hype, for now, the two big ones in the running are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union Commission Chairperson and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize, who has been putting in a big effort on the ground and especially lately in his media campaign, is a possible third for now, with a lot to gain should anything major go wrong with Ramaphosa or Dlamini-Zuma's campaigns.

Ramaphosa, however, had a good weekend after a slate sympathetic to him was elected to the provincial leadership in the...