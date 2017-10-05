5 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Inside the Nomination Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Despite the fights at leadership level, the decision of who will be president of the ANC will ultimately lie with the branches. This is in line with a new nominations process set out in a 40-page document entitled simply "Nomination Process" and adopted at an ANC NEC meeting last month. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

The truth is, nobody in the know really knows how much support any of the leading presidential contenders in the ANC could get, should a national conference happen tomorrow. Campaigners for each of the presidential hopefuls have been spinning journalists and opinion-makers to show their candidates in the most favourable light possible.

Judging from the level of hype, for now, the two big ones in the running are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union Commission Chairperson and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize, who has been putting in a big effort on the ground and especially lately in his media campaign, is a possible third for now, with a lot to gain should anything major go wrong with Ramaphosa or Dlamini-Zuma's campaigns.

Ramaphosa, however, had a good weekend after a slate sympathetic to him was elected to the provincial leadership in the...

South Africa

Rail Agency Manager's Daning Letter Describes Railway Security Meltdown

The breakdown of security on Cape Town's central railway line cost the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) R100 million… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.