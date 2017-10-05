Nigeria: AY, Gordons, Helen Paul Storm Beauty of Africa International Pageant

The stage is set for the 11th edition of Beauty of Africa International pageant which holds at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos and red carpet kicks-off at 6pm.

Speaking, Daniel Opuene, president, Beauty of Africa International Pageant said: "It is with joy that we look forward to the 11th edition of beauty of Africa pageant which holds on Saturday, October 7 at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos.

"It promises to be an exciting evening. In eleven years of its existence, it has produced celebrities like Nollywood actress, Christabel Amaka Goddy, world renowned model, Sandra Ogbebor, Marian Makbere and Victoria Mafo, who made it to the top 10 at Miss Universe last year. Good content, security, entertainment and a memorable time with top society personalities."

Speaking on what inspired the platform, Opuene continued: "This event is designed to discover and give opportunities to young, talented and beautiful ladies in Nigeria and Africa at large, to prove that they can excel in the world of modeling. The pageant has been nominated by World Beauty Association (WBA, PANAMA) as the most prestigious pageant in Africa, and this year's winner will be crowned with the most expensive and biggest crown in Africa. Over the years the pageant has discovered and promoted winners to represent Nigeria in World Beauty contests such as Miss Tourism International World finals, Miss Globe World finals, and Miss Tourism Metropolitan World finals, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year World Finals and Miss Supranational World finals, which are currently enjoying corporate endorsements within and outside the continent.

The Beauty of Africa International Pageant has been given the license to crown the Miss Tourism International Nigeria.

Commenting on what the last eleven years have been like, he continued: "The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) was formerly known as Face of Daniels International (FODI) Beauty Pageant. It metamorphosed to The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) in 2010, the pageant was held for seven years in Port Harcourt, a year in Abuja (2015). Following the first Lagos edition last year, this year's edition will also be holding in Lagos."

"A car, wardrobe allowance and a trip to Miss Tourism International World finals, await the winner. On hand to entertain guests are top comedians, AY, Gordons and Helen Paul while music will be supplied by Sound Sultan and Monibanks.