5 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: AY, Gordons, Helen Paul Storm Beauty of Africa International Pageant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayo Onikoyi

The stage is set for the 11th edition of Beauty of Africa International pageant which holds at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos and red carpet kicks-off at 6pm.

Speaking, Daniel Opuene, president, Beauty of Africa International Pageant said: "It is with joy that we look forward to the 11th edition of beauty of Africa pageant which holds on Saturday, October 7 at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos.

"It promises to be an exciting evening. In eleven years of its existence, it has produced celebrities like Nollywood actress, Christabel Amaka Goddy, world renowned model, Sandra Ogbebor, Marian Makbere and Victoria Mafo, who made it to the top 10 at Miss Universe last year. Good content, security, entertainment and a memorable time with top society personalities."

Speaking on what inspired the platform, Opuene continued: "This event is designed to discover and give opportunities to young, talented and beautiful ladies in Nigeria and Africa at large, to prove that they can excel in the world of modeling. The pageant has been nominated by World Beauty Association (WBA, PANAMA) as the most prestigious pageant in Africa, and this year's winner will be crowned with the most expensive and biggest crown in Africa. Over the years the pageant has discovered and promoted winners to represent Nigeria in World Beauty contests such as Miss Tourism International World finals, Miss Globe World finals, and Miss Tourism Metropolitan World finals, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year World Finals and Miss Supranational World finals, which are currently enjoying corporate endorsements within and outside the continent.

The Beauty of Africa International Pageant has been given the license to crown the Miss Tourism International Nigeria.

Commenting on what the last eleven years have been like, he continued: "The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) was formerly known as Face of Daniels International (FODI) Beauty Pageant. It metamorphosed to The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) in 2010, the pageant was held for seven years in Port Harcourt, a year in Abuja (2015). Following the first Lagos edition last year, this year's edition will also be holding in Lagos."

"A car, wardrobe allowance and a trip to Miss Tourism International World finals, await the winner. On hand to entertain guests are top comedians, AY, Gordons and Helen Paul while music will be supplied by Sound Sultan and Monibanks.

Nigeria

Senators Furious Over Army Chief Buratai's Absence At Public Hearing

Members of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions were on Wednesday infuriated by the refusal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.