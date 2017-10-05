South Africa: Young Scientists Gather in SA to Solve Global Challenges

Considering that over eight million people have visited UNESCO World Heritage site the Robben Island Museum in the past… Read more »

Johannesburg — YOUNG scientists from around the continent and other parts of the world have gathered in South Africa to explore solutions to prevailing global problems. In response to some of the challenges faced by their local communities,these youngsters will be showing off their science research projects at the three-day Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) in Johannesburg until Friday. The Eskom Expo ISF, which is South Africa's biggest school-level science fair, is an ideal platform for the 611 finalists to showcase their science projects across 24 different categories. These include energy efficiency, innovation and technology, physics, astronomy as well as space science as well as social and psychological sciences. Now in its 37th year, the prestigious science fair has attracted participants from Brazil, Ghana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. South African Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Enver Surty, Eskom Group Executive: Transmission/Acting Group Executive: Risk and Sustainability, Thava Govender, as well as the Chairman of the Eskom Expo Board of Directors, Pieter Pretorius, have attended the official opening at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre. "We need you (scientists) to develop your critical thinking and problem-solving skills so that you can help our country to prosper." The national Departments of Public Enterprises, Science and Technology and Basic Education support the Eskom Expo ISF. Govender said for years now, the grave shortage of engineers around the globe had been a major threat to meaningful advancement, particularly within the context of contributing to sustainable human, social and economic development. "The competition is Eskom's way of addressing the mismatch between supply and demand in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation," he said. Eskom Expo ISF is open to the public on Thursday. Entrance is free.

