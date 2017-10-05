Rwanda: Deadly Winds Wreak Havoc in Rwanda

New measures have been devised to trace the teachers who quit the teaching profession before they could complete… Read more »

Kigali — EXTREME weather marked by heavy winds has left at least three people dead and 24 others injured in Rwanda. Some 5 850 people from 1 170 households have been left homeless and vulnerable in the districts of Bugesera, Gicumbi, Huye, Kirehe, Ngoma, Nyabihu, Nyamasheke, Rubavu and Rusizi. These are in the eastern, southern and western provinces. The affected areas earlier the experienced heavy rainfall associated with heavy storms, which resulted in destruction of houses and community farm lands. The 640 families affected by heavy winds are currently accommodated in nearby communities after their homes were damaged and a variety of household material destroyed. Vast hectares of crops including the staple cassava have been damaged, triggering food insecurity. The Red Cross lamented that chronically ill people, the elderly, female-headed households, lactating mothers and under-five children as well as pregnant women were most vulnerable. "Furthermore, latrines and other sanitation infrastructure were also estroyed, increasing the risk of diseases outbreak, particularly during the current rainy season," said an official. - CAJ News

