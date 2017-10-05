South Africa Promotes Investments in Agro-Processing

The breakdown of security on Cape Town's central railway line cost the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) R100 million… Read more »

Johannesburg — SOUTH African companies have been encouraged to invest in the agro-processing sector. The Eastern Cape Province, where more than 20 companies from the agriculture/agro processing sector, has vast investment opportunities. The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) conducted a workshop at the Coega Business Centre in the Nelson Mandela Bay. It was held ahead of the second application window of the Agro-Processing Support Scheme (APPS) that will remain open until January 2018. The Coega Special Economic Zone is home to a number of agro-processing companies such as Coega Dairy, Dynamic Commodities and Famous Brands. "If companies wanted to grow their businesses Coega is the right place to be," Mark Alard, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Customer Care from the DTI said. Dr Keith du Plessis, Project Development Manager of the Agro-Processing sector for the Coega SEZ, highlighted the agro-processing industry was vital for development in the Eastern Cape. "It has the potential to create sustainable employment up and down stream," du Plessis. The workshop in the Eastern Cape highlighted the benefits of APPS to offer support to new business entities as well as existing businesses on a cost-sharing basis of between 20 percent and 30 percent based on the applicants business plan to a maximum of R20 million. - CAJ News

