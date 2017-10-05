Uganda MPs Abandon Cars in Protest Against Museveni

Kampala — UGANDAN police are cracking down on opposition legislators abandoning their official vehicles and opting for public transport. The move by the opposition members is alleged to be a ploy to mobilise members of the public against President Yoweri Museveni, whose government plans to scarp presidential age limits to enable him to stand for re-election.

Under the current constitution, an individual standing for election must be under 75 years of age, which would make Museveni (aged 73) ineligible to stand in the next polls in 2021. Enraged opposition members have this week left their cars at home and used public means of transport to work in protest. Police have arrested Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) secretary for mobilization, Ingrid Turinawe, at Kasangati in the central Wakiso district. The law enforcers intercepted a kombi she was traveling in. She had earlier boarded a motorcycle at her home in Gayaza. Turinawe's arrest came moments after police detained Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago. FDC presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye, urged the elite to continue the protest by leaving their cars at home once every week. "Other actions will roll out until the regime surrenders," he said. Opposition parliamentarians and the ruling party legislators have been involved in fistfights in parliament over the scrapping of the presidential age limits. Museveni is one of Africa's longest leaders, having led Uganda for 31 years. - CAJ News