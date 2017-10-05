Nigeria/Zambia: 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Mikel Assures of Victory Over Zambia

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has assured the teeming fans of the Nigeria national football team that they will not be disappointed after Saturday's crunch World Cup qualifying game against Zambia.

Mikel said he and his colleagues did not need to say too much before Saturday's game as they were more than focused on the task at hand.

"We know how important the match is; that is enough motivation to go all out and give our very best. There are several players in this team who have not played at the FIFA World Cup. They want to be there in Russia next year," he said.

"The talking will be done on the pitch. I have no doubt we have the quality to achieve victory, but we will not make the mistake of underrating the Zambians."

The former Chelsea FC of England enforcer told thenff.com that a good run in the qualifying campaign has been down to focus, determination and massive support of all Nigerians, and believes the same indices are in place for Saturday.

"We have played four matches in the campaign so far, but this one is the match. We are fully focused and ready. All we want is the usual support and encouragement by everyone involved, including the fans who will turn out at the match venue."

Table-toppers Nigeria will qualify for a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with the minimum victory on Saturday. The match kicks off at 5 pm.