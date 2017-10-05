South Africa: CPUT Vice Chancellor Guilty of 'Gross Misconduct', Resigns

Cape Town University of Technology (CPUT) vice chancellor Prins Nevhutalu was found guilty of "gross misconduct" by an internal disciplinary committee on Wednesday, the university said.

In a short statement, CPUT council chairperson Nogolide Nojozi said Nevhutalu resigned before sanctions could be recommended by the committee.

Nojozi did not disclose the details of Nevhutalu's alleged misconduct.

Nevhutalu served three of the five years of his contract when he was placed on special leave on October 21, 2016. Dr John Volmink has been acting in the post.

The Mail&Guardian reported that he faced charges of gross dereliction of duty, gross insubordination, gross negligence, breach of trust and incompatibility.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley told News24 at the time that the "university is not at liberty to comment" on his special leave.

Students previously accused Nevhutalu of corruption and sexual harassment.

In September, News24 reported that for the 2016 financial year, while Nevhutalu was on special leave, his annual salary was more than R2.7m.

A student leader, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised by the university, claimed that Nevhutalu's suspension came after he had a fall out with someone in an ANC faction within the CPUT council.

"His persecution is the same cold dish he had been serving to students. At the height of his tyranny, he suspended 77 students," the student said then.

