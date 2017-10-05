4 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CPUT Vice Chancellor Guilty of 'Gross Misconduct', Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town University of Technology (CPUT) vice chancellor Prins Nevhutalu was found guilty of "gross misconduct" by an internal disciplinary committee on Wednesday, the university said.

In a short statement, CPUT council chairperson Nogolide Nojozi said Nevhutalu resigned before sanctions could be recommended by the committee.

Nojozi did not disclose the details of Nevhutalu's alleged misconduct.

Nevhutalu served three of the five years of his contract when he was placed on special leave on October 21, 2016. Dr John Volmink has been acting in the post.

The Mail&Guardian reported that he faced charges of gross dereliction of duty, gross insubordination, gross negligence, breach of trust and incompatibility.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley told News24 at the time that the "university is not at liberty to comment" on his special leave.

Students previously accused Nevhutalu of corruption and sexual harassment.

In September, News24 reported that for the 2016 financial year, while Nevhutalu was on special leave, his annual salary was more than R2.7m.

A student leader, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised by the university, claimed that Nevhutalu's suspension came after he had a fall out with someone in an ANC faction within the CPUT council.

"His persecution is the same cold dish he had been serving to students. At the height of his tyranny, he suspended 77 students," the student said then.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rail Agency Manager's Daning Letter Describes Railway Security Meltdown

The breakdown of security on Cape Town's central railway line cost the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) R100 million… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.