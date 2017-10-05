Kenya: Marcelo Gutted to Miss Stars' Friendlies With Injury

A muscle strain injury has ruled Georgia based left back Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma out of Harambee Stars friendlies against Iraq and Thailand set for Thursday and Sunday.

The Stanley Okumbi-led team plays Iraq on Thursday at the Basra International Stadium, before departing for Bangkok on Friday for another build up match against Thailand on Sunday.

Okumbi has revealed that Ouma will be sidelined with an injury sustained on Tuesday in training, while Kariobangi Sharks forward Masoud Juma remains doubtful.

"Unfortunately we will miss the services of Ouma as he is injured. Masud is doubtful for now but hopefully, he will be fit for the match," said Okumbi.

"We have had two training sessions here in Iraq with all the foreign-based players involved. We have also had a feel of the match venue. Morale in camp is high and we are ready for the match," said Okumbi.

"The match will be good exposure for our players playing on a different continent against opponents with a different style of play. It will also be a good opportunity to gauge how our players perform under pressure," he concluded.

The Kolkheti Poti defender is a frustrated man having made the long trip from his base in Poti, Georgia.

"I am saddened that I will not be part of the squad for the matches. Its part of life picking an injury in our footballing career but I will be back strong. It's a problem that recurs unpredictably but God is with me during these times," he said.

Okumbi is likely to start with Boniface Oluoch in between the sticks.

Zesco United defender David Owino will captain the team from the back, while Bulgaria-based Abud Omar and Posta Rangers Jockins Atudo will provide ammunition from the left and right back positions respectively.

Spain based Michael Olunga will lead the pack in hunt of goals.