Kenya: End Impasse, Leader Asks Jubilee and Nasa

A Mandera MCA has called on Nasa and Jubilee to begin talks in order to end the political stalemate ahead of the October 26 presidential election re-run.

Morothile Ward Rep Abdullahi Yunis Guliye said the current political impasse has a negative effect on the country's economy.

"I am a young leader and want to have a bright political future. What is happening is a threat to the rule of law," Mr Guliye said in Mandera town on Wednesday.

He appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa Leader Raila Odinga to meet and solve the stalemate instead of engaging through representatives.

"Presidency is about an individual and not a group of persons so it will be wise for the two party leaders to meet and agree on the way forward instead of using their representatives who only mind the selfish interests," he argued.