5 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man,60, Acquitted After Six Years on Remand Over Defilement

Photo: Tobbias Jolly Owiny/Daily Monitor
(file photo).
By Tausi Nakato

High Court in Jinja District has acquitted a 60-year-old man who has spent more than six years on remand for defiling two siblings under the age of six.

Prosecution told Court that on April 1, 2010 John Steven Kiirya, a resident of Bulyambuzi village, Wankole Sub-county in Kamuli District, allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl in a school toilet and her two-year-old sister later.

Presiding Judge, Justice Patricia Basaza, acquitted Kiirya after defence lawyers asked Court to reject the evidence from the six-year-old girl who failed to identify the suspect.

Kiirya who has been on remand at Kirinya prison in Jinja, asked government to compensate him for staying in prison for all these years yet he was innocent.

