The two men believed to have taken part in former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana's assault on three women in Fourways, Johannesburg in September will plead guilty.

Cyril Madonsela, 35, and Thulani Mdaka, 30, made a five minute appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba asked that the matter be postponed to October 6 for Madonsela and Mdaka to plead guilty.

They are facing three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulted two women - Monoisa Duma and Noluthando Mahlaba - in the Cubana lounge in Fourways on August 6.

Madonsela and Mdaka allegedly slapped the women, pulled their hair, pulled them to the ground, and kicked them.

One of the men was arrested after a victim pointed him out in the court building during Manana's appearance on September 13, and the other handed himself over to police on the same day.

The matter was postponed to October 6 for Madonsela and Mdaka to plead guilty.

Manana was expected back in court on November 7 for sentencing proceedings to begin.

Source: News24