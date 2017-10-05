South Africa: KZN Manager Accused of Assaulting, Trying to Bribe Labour Inspectors

The manager of a diaper company in Port Shepstone was arrested after allegedly assaulting and trying to bribe inspectors, the Department of Labour said on Thursday.

The two female inspectors had visited Royal Diaper, a wholesale and retail company, last month, said department spokesperson Teboho Thejane.

The manager, Lari Adam, called the inspectors into his office, where he allegedly offered them an unspecified amount of money to stop the inspection.

They rejected this and went to interview the workers.

Thejane said Adam had allegedly demanded that they leave, but the inspectors continued with their duties in line with the law.

"It is alleged that an argument ensued and Adam slapped one of the inspectors. The two inspectors left and reported the matter to the police who arrested and charged Adam."

He appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court, where his case was postponed to October 24.

KwaZulu-Natal chief inspector Edward Khambula commended the inspectors for rejecting the alleged bribe.

"First and foremost, we strongly denounce the assault and intimidation of our inspectors and view it as an attack on the department," said Khambula.

"These two inspectors are a shining example of how labour inspectors must conduct themselves in the interest of workers' rights, and they have our full support in this matter."

Source: News24