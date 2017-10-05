5 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Manager Accused of Assaulting, Trying to Bribe Labour Inspectors

Tagged:

Related Topics

The manager of a diaper company in Port Shepstone was arrested after allegedly assaulting and trying to bribe inspectors, the Department of Labour said on Thursday.

The two female inspectors had visited Royal Diaper, a wholesale and retail company, last month, said department spokesperson Teboho Thejane.

The manager, Lari Adam, called the inspectors into his office, where he allegedly offered them an unspecified amount of money to stop the inspection.

They rejected this and went to interview the workers.

Thejane said Adam had allegedly demanded that they leave, but the inspectors continued with their duties in line with the law.

"It is alleged that an argument ensued and Adam slapped one of the inspectors. The two inspectors left and reported the matter to the police who arrested and charged Adam."

He appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court, where his case was postponed to October 24.

KwaZulu-Natal chief inspector Edward Khambula commended the inspectors for rejecting the alleged bribe.

"First and foremost, we strongly denounce the assault and intimidation of our inspectors and view it as an attack on the department," said Khambula.

"These two inspectors are a shining example of how labour inspectors must conduct themselves in the interest of workers' rights, and they have our full support in this matter."

Source: News24

South Africa

Rail Agency Manager's Daning Letter Describes Railway Security Meltdown

The breakdown of security on Cape Town's central railway line cost the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) R100 million… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.