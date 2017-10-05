South Africa: Truck Wipes Out Six in Bakkie in Horror Northern Cape Crash

A culpable homicide case was opened after a truck was involved in a deadly head-on collision with a bakkie near Kimberley, Northern Cape police said on Thursday.

All six people in the bakkie were declared dead on scene, said Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

"The Opel Corsa Bakkie was trapped with its occupants under the truck."

An emergency and rescue team had to use specialised equipment to free their bodies from the wreckage.

The truck driver and two women believed to have been travelling with him were transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

The crash took place around 07:40 on Wednesday, just 35km outside Kimberley.

Police investigation continued.

