5 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Truck Wipes Out Six in Bakkie in Horror Northern Cape Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

A culpable homicide case was opened after a truck was involved in a deadly head-on collision with a bakkie near Kimberley, Northern Cape police said on Thursday.

All six people in the bakkie were declared dead on scene, said Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

"The Opel Corsa Bakkie was trapped with its occupants under the truck."

An emergency and rescue team had to use specialised equipment to free their bodies from the wreckage.

The truck driver and two women believed to have been travelling with him were transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

The crash took place around 07:40 on Wednesday, just 35km outside Kimberley.

Police investigation continued.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rail Agency Manager's Daning Letter Describes Railway Security Meltdown

The breakdown of security on Cape Town's central railway line cost the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) R100 million… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.