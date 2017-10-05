5 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fake Shoes! Cops Seize R5 Million Truckload of Counterfeit Takkies

Photo: South African Police Service
Counterfeit sneakers worth an estimated R5 million seized by police.

A truck carrying counterfeit takkies (sneakers) worth more than R5m to Johannesburg was stopped in its tracks, Mpumalanga police said on Thursday.

An officer from Phoenix Security had received a tip-off about a truck that was coming from Komatipoort and waited at a nearby toll gate on Tuesday evening to verify the information, said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

As soon as he saw the truck, he followed it and notified the police.

Officers later pulled the truck off the road and found bags of sneakers hidden behind crates.

A man, 33, was set to appear on a counterfeit goods charge in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court later on Thursday.

Source: News24

