South Africa: Limpopo Man in Court for Allegedly Beating Nephew to Death With Electric Cable

A man is set to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Thursday after he allegedly beat his nephew to death with an electric cable, Limpopo police said.

The 14-year-old boy, from Mphagani village, had been visiting his uncle, said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

He was later found dead on his bed.

His uncle, 35, was arrested on Wednesday night.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the killing of the minor.

"Child discipline cannot be done through the excessive use of force. This is totally uncalled for."

