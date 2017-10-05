South Africa: Pumas Name Side for Griquas Tussle

After a welcome break, the Pumas have made a solitary single change to their side to face Griquas in a Currie Cup clash at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Hooker Marko Janse van Rensburg regains his place in the starting XV, with Frankie Herne moved to the bench.

Many of the first-choice players were in much need of both physical and emotional rest which was evident in 33-32 loss to the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein two weeks ago.

Flanker Francois Kleinhans has also been recalled after a few weeks rest and with little game time recently, will start from the bench.

The Pumas have lots to play for in the last two weeks of regular season action.

They can still qualify for the playoffs if they win both their remaining games with bonus points, but could also end up as wooden spoonists.

Teams:

Pumas

15 Justin van Staden, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smit, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbel, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Brian Shabangu, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Kwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Frankie Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Hilton Lobberts, 20 Francois Kleinhans, 21 Theo Maree/Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Selom Gavor

Griquas

TBA

