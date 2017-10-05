5 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Police Have Launched a Search Operation for a Missing Person

press release

The Police in Bolubedu outside Tzaneen have launched a search operation for a missing person in Shotong Village.

It is alleged that Maria Mosibudi Seshoka (78) was last seen on 24 September 2017 at about 15:00 after she left her daughter's home to buy fruits and she never returned back home. The Police preliminary investigations have revealed that she was last seen going to the direction of Ga-Kgapane using a taxi with unknown registration numbers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this victim, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Selane at 072 661 1047, Crime Stop on 086 0010111, Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

