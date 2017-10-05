Tanzania: Zanzibar Police Probe Toddler's Mysterious Death

POLICE in Urban West Region are probing the discovery of the body of a ten-month old toddler in a drum full of water at a house in the area.

Urban West Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Hassan Nassir Ali, confirmed the mysterious death of the child, identified as Arman Hassan Mohamed, whose body was discovered floating in a 60-litre water drum, placed at the rear side of the house.

The RPC said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening and that the toddler had been reported missing earlier on Tuesday. He said that initially the deceased's parents suspected that he had been stolen by unknown people and after hours of desperate search, his body was found inside the drum.

"After a long search, the child was found dead at home," said RPC Nassir, adding that postmortem examination at Mnazi Mmoja pointed to drowning, thus, the child died after consuming large amount of water.

According to eye witnesses, the child's body was inside the drum with its top cover intact and argued that it was unthinkable that the toddler had sunk himself in the water.

Mr Nassir said police investigations are going on to find out who was responsible for the toddler's tragic death and if it was down to someone's carelessness.

The body of the little Arman was laid to rest at Daraja Bovu area, Urban West yesterday and the RPC reminded parents to keep a close eye on their children and protect them from tragedies.

Meanwhile, Police in Kagera Region are holding a resident of Kyota Village in Muleba District in connection with a recent incident, whereby one person was killed by unknown people. Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Augustine Ollomi named the suspect as John Titus (25).

He said on October 2, this year, unknown assailants attacked Baraka Simeo (30), using a machete. Simeo sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to the nearby Kimwani dispensary for treatment, however, he died a few minutes after admission due to excess loss of blood, he said. He added that the suspect would be arraigned after investigations were completed.