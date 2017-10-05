Austria-based Patson Daka last night (Wednesday) joined camp in Abuja, Nigeria completing the number of players summoned by Wedson Nyirenda for Saturdays must win Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Daka teamed up with his colleagues around midnight local time and will be part of the planned morning training session before the squad heads to Akwa Ibom State where the match will be played.

Zambia is lodged at the Chelsea Hotel in Abuja and is expected to connect to Uyo at midday for the final stanza of the journey.

The match will be played on Saturday at the God's Will Akpbio Stadium in Uyo.

Pay television channel SuperSport will beam the match live on SS3, SS9 and select at 17:15 hours.

Nigeria tops Group B on 10 points with Zambia in second position on seven points while Cameroun occupies third spot on three points.

Algeria is at the tail end on one point.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Stoppilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula -Russia), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Chisamba Lungu (Alanyaspor-Turkey), Edward Chilufya (Djurgårdens-Sweden), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila (both Zesco United), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), John Ching'andu (Zesco United), Roderick Kabwe (Cape Town Ajax), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow), Alex Ng'onga (Power Dynamos), Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria)

