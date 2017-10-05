Malawi: Mangochi Fish Farmers Excited With First Harvest

Mangochi — Communities around Mkawa Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in Mangochi expressed their excitement on Wednesday after conducting their first fish harvest from their pond.

The pond at Mkawa Village is just one of the seven ponds dug in the district under the Climate Proofing (CP) Project under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

According to CP District Coordinator for Mangochi, Tadeo Shaba, fish farming is among several other activities that are being implemented in Mangochi under the CP Project to enhance the people's resilience against the impacts of disasters and climate change.

"We constructed four ponds last year and three ponds including this one this year making a total of seven and these are called climate-smart ponds owing to the way they are designed," said Shaba.

According to Shaba, the ponds are designed in a way that they keep more water and more fish and that they suit changes in the environment without drying up.

Commenting on the development, Mangochi District Commissioner (DC), Reverend Moses Chimphepo, who presided over the event, said it was amazing to have fish grown and harvested more than 30 km offshore when many thought fish could only thrive in lakes and other natural water bodies.

The DC said it was the desire of his office through the UNDP-funded Climate Proofing Project to construct as many climate-smart ponds as possible across Mangochi so as to boost protein intake among children in the district.

He urged the communities to take ownership of the projects without relying on the CP Project and invest the proceeds into other activities that would also contribute positively to their livelihoods.

"I'd like to urge you to grow up and stand on your own as we move on to other areas for similar interventions. Let's desist from dependency syndrome and learn to grow from just a little starter-park like this," said Chimphepo.

He hailed UNDP for funding such interventions through the CP Project adding that what remained to be done next within the project was to reinforce the banks of the pond with vertiva grass to prevent siltation from taking place in the ponds during the rainy season.

A committee of ten members from Mkawa Village is running the pond with support from the District's Fisheries Office.

According to the committee's chairperson, Chimwemwe Nkosi, the first harvest of fish has come six months after they had supplied the pond with fingerlings which the CP Project bought for the group from Domasi in Zomba.

Nkosi anticipated a catch of over 2,500 fish from the first harvest whose proceeds would be channeled towards village savings and loans.

Mkawa Fish Pond measures 1000 square meters and according to the fisheries officer for Mangochi, Thomas Nyasulu, the pond can produce a catch of up to 7 tons of fish if properly managed.