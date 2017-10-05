Malawi: More Men Still Shun Adult Literacy Classes

Zomba — Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Cecelia Chazama has expressed concern over the rising number of men shunning adult literacy classes in the country.

Chazama made the remarks Tuesday at Naphini Community Learning Centre at Domasi in Zomba when she presented certificates to adult literacy graduates where, out of 200 graduates, 20 were men.

She said although government and development partners have invested more in adult literacy programs, men in the country do not appreciate such efforts.

"Adult Literacy [program] is very vital for the social economic development of the country. We are living in a digital world and for one to survive, they ought to know how to read and write," said the Minister.

On this note, Chazama called on chiefs to encourage their subjects to enroll into adult literacy classes for the program to bear desired results.

Chazama therefore called on district councils to make use of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), District Development Fund (DDF) and Local Development Fund (LDF) to improve adult literacy infrastructure.

Project Manager for Bridge project which is implementing the project, Yeahyoung Jeon said adult literacy is another milestone towards self-reliance among people, hence the support.

She promised to continue working with government to improve education standards in the country.

Jeon asked local leaders to encourage men to enroll into adult literacy classes for the project to bear desired results.

The project is implemented by Bridge project under Korean National Commission for UNESCO whose aim is to improve access to quality education in rural areas through provision of learning and teaching resources.

One of the beneficiaries from Naphini Learning Centre, Mainesi Nakupeta hailed the program saying it has transformed her life.

"I am now able to make sound decisions. I have confidence when doing things," said Nakupeta who thanked her husband for allowing her to enroll into the programme.