Tanzania: Minister Orders Veta Officials to Return Missing 600m/

MINISTER of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako has threatened to freeze salaries of senior officers at the Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA) after discovering that 600m/- was missing from the institution's accounts.

In her meeting with the Authority's management here yesterday, the Minister said she was disappointed by the performance of the management which has been concentrating on promotion.

"About 600m/- cannot be accounted for. I need that money to be returned immediately or else your salaries will be deducted to pay for the debt," she said.

The Minister was concerned that the authority has been dormant in the area of innovation with a number of available trainings being outdated. She did not disclose details regarding the money, but insisted the amount missing must be returned.

"The management has failed to perform its duties diligently and instead concentrate on power usurping," the Minister said.

Adding: "you have been doing business as usual." She directed the Authority to carry out an exercise to verify certificates to ensure all those hired meet the required academic qualifications.

Mr Peter Maduki, VETA Board Chairman explained to the Minister that the authority has been affected by decentralisation leading to inefficiency.

He emphasised that the management will redistribute a decentralisation circular of 2007 to allow every worker under the authority understand their responsibilities and duties. "We expect that they will review it and give recommendations by end of next month," he said.