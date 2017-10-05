5 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Journalist Calls Kambwili's Insults On Mumbi Phiri "Loads of Rubbish"

By Charles Sakala

A senior Zambian journalist Sally Chiwama has castigated lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili for making derogatory remarks against ruling party Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.

A video of Kambwili sarcastically telling off Mumbi Phiri is doing the rounds on social media.

Kambwili claims he bought the PF official toilet paper when he found newspapers being used for the 'assignment' at her home.

But the official's comments have not gone well with some Zambians among them Sally Chiwama

READ SALLY CHIWAMA'S COMMENTS

Truth be told. I think this ka video of CK is in bad taste. If this guy is looking for favour from the people then I think he's going about it the wrong way. To undress a woman like that surely. If you helped Mumbi in good faith There s really no need to stand on an anthill to say all this rubbish ba CK. Helping each other ebuntu in life but if you help with the thought that " I will tell the people in future" all I can say to borrow your own words ba CK is "Mulekwatako insoni". You should be thankful that the media are even giving you an audience. You insulted us like there's no tomorrow. My prayer is that ba Mumbi Phiri does not respond to CKs rantings. #MyThoughts

