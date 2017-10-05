5 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: VJ Wants 6 Months Ban for Lusambo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andre Musonda

Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has weighed on the Chishimba Kambwili versus Bowman tussle by spelling out possible disciplinary measures from parliament.

Mwaanga drew on his time as Chief Whip in parliament when a similar incident happened involving Mumbi Phiri and Elizabeth Mulobeka who fought outside parliament.

BELOW IS VJ's Submission:

As regards the reported attack of Hon Kambwili yesterday afternoon within the precincts of Parliament, by Hon Bowman Lusambo and Hon Jean Kapata and the point of order raised on the floor of the House by Hon Kambwili on which the Hon Speaker Matibini reserved ruling obviously to get more information, there are past precedents in matters of this nature.

When i was Government Chief Whip in Parliament, Mumbi Phiri attacked Hon Elizabeth Chitika within Parliament precincts and i brought a charge against Mumbi Phiri, which was heard by a full Committee on Privileges and Support Services dealing with discipline of Members, chaired by the Deputy Speaker where both of them appeared.

The Committee then reached a unanimous conclusion that Mumbi Phiri had indeed assaulted Hon Chitika. The Speaker then suspended Mumbi Phiri for 6 months without pay as punishment for conduct unbefitting of an honourable member. Incidents of this nature are usually punished severely at Parliament.

Zambia

War of Words Ratchets Up Between Kambwili, Ruling Party

A senior Zambian journalist Sally Chiwama has castigated lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili for making derogatory remarks… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.