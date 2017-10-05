Kenya: Court to Rule on Joho Probe Over 'Fake' Papers

Mombasa — The High Court in Mombasa will Thursday rule whether Governor Hassan Joho will face a probe and possible prosecution over alleged forgery of his academic papers.

High Court Judge Justice Erick Ogola will make the judgment if to allow the police to proceed with the investigation and prosecute Joho with fraud or dismiss the case.

In May, Joho successful blocked police and the DPP from arresting, charging and prosecuting him.

Joho's lawyers James Orengo, Judy Soweto and Dennis Mosota said the investigations were aimed at discrediting and disqualifying him during August 8th General election.

This followed the investigations by KNEC and DCI over allegations that Governor Joho forged a KCSE result slip to pursue a degree course at University of Nairobi UoN.