South Africa: High-Level German Delegation Visits Innovative HIV Testing Sites in Cape Town

A top-level German delegation has seen first-hand the positive impact made by community HIV testing during a visit to field sites operated by Stellenbosch University's Desmond Tutu TB Centre (DTTC).

A 23-member delegation, led by Theresa Bauer, the Minister of Science, Research and the Arts for the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg, visited a community testing site, where tents and caravans are set up, so that people can swiftly get tested for HIV instead of going to a clinic.

The mobile testing forms part of an HIV prevention package delivered door-to-door as well as by mobile units in the community through Community HIV Care Providers (CHiPS) as part of the HPTN 071 (PopART) study - a research study involving a million people in 21 communities in South Africa and Zambia.

"The Desmond Tutu TB Centre was recommended to us as an extraordinary institution where research on pressing health questions is done in a very practice-oriented way to the direct benefit of society," said Minister Bauer.

The delegation comprised mostly principals and rectors from Baden-Wurttemberg, which has the greatest concentration of universities and the most diverse higher education landscape in Germany.

The group was interested to hear about the experiences of PopART Intervention Manager, Blia Yang and her team of Community HIV Care Providers in testing people for HIV in and around Cape Town. They were also encouraged to hear how counselors follow up with HIV-positive clients at their homes to help link them to care at clinics and get the antiretroviral treatment they need.

The delegation congratulated the field teams for their hard work in addressing the HIV epidemic.

"I am delighted that the delegation could see how people in communities are involved in and benefit directly from Stellenbosch University's research activities," said Nulda Beyers, Principal Investigator for South Africa for the HPTN 071 (PopART) trial.

The visit to the HIV testing site forms part of the delegation's five-day visit to South Africa and Namibia. The group is particularly interested in the interconnections between science and research, as well as science and industry, with the focus on "living laboratories" in the fields of health, food security and social research.

"We learned that in South Africa this interaction between science and industry, including civil society, is achieved particularly well. This is why we chose to come to South Africa and to learn more about this network and exchange at institutes like the Desmond Tutu TB Centre," said Minister Bauer.

The delegation also visited the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical TB Research at the University of Cape Town, as well as the Lynedoch Eco-village Initiative near Stellenbosch.

Professor Arnold Van Zyl, President of the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University, said the visit was an extremely valuable learning experience as university leaders could see how knowledge was combined with community health practice in very close proximity. He said this was unusual as clinical and bio-medical work in other countries was often done far from each other.

The visit is expected to hold longer-term benefits.

"When it comes to excellent, interdisciplinary research and academic education, our countries have a lot in common. Therefore, I am convinced that the personal encounters between the delegation from Baden-Württemberg and the partners in South Africa and Namibia will either initiate new contacts or strengthen existing partnerships to the mutual benefit of all," said Minister Bauer.

She said interaction between Germany and its African partners was vital.

"Cooperating with and integrating with African partners is essential if we want to make progress when confronting today's pressing global challenges."

Minister Bauer said the delegation would be visiting Namibia partly to express its appreciation to the Namibian people, given a difficult history with Germany.

"It is true that today's presence of the German language and culture in Namibia is unfortunately based on a terrible history. In my view, however, it would be a tribute to reconciliation if students from both of our countries would use this cultural link to support future exchange."

* Population Effects of Antiretroviral Therapy to Reduce HIV Transmission – PopART.