4 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: MPs to Attend Pan African Parliament Fifth Ordinary Session

By Bopa

Gaborone — Members of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) will attend the Fifth Ordinary Session of the Fourth Parliament of the PAP in Midrand, South Africa from Sunday.

A press release from the National Assembly says members of the PAP who will be attending are Dr Phenyo Butale, Mr Joseph Molefe, Mr Mephato Reatile and Mr Buti Billy.

Prior to the session, Mr Billy and Mr Ignicious Moswaane will attend a joint meeting of the UNAIDS and the PAP Permanent Committtee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs, which will take place today and tomorrow.

During the session, members will also attend different PAP Permanent Committee meetings.

Source : National Assembly

