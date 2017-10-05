Malawi: PP to Back Malawi Electoral Reforms in Parliament - MP Jooma

Opposition People's Party (PP) has put its weight behind the much talked electoral reforms and Local Government Act bills which are set to be tabled in National Assembly this coming November sitting.

PP vice president, who also doubles as chief whip for the party in parliament, Ralph Jooma has made the commitment on Wednesday during the interface meeting his party had with religious quasi body Public Affairs Committee (PAC)

Speaking to members of the press after the meeting, Jooma said as a party they are in full support of the reforms especially the 50+1for the presidency to ensure that the country have president loved by majority of the voters

Jooma said "as People's Party our stand is very clear, were in full support of these reforms to start with the 50+1 issue as we feel it's about time that Malawi must have a majority leader voted and loved by majority of the voters not few section of the country.

" It is important to have a leader or government that is voted into power with the majority of the voters especially here in Africa including Malawi where leaders becomes too powerful than the ones who put them into positions."

On the Local government proposed bill that among others seeks to remove voting powers from members of parliament at council level, Jooma said as a party don't have any problem with the proposal but asked the group top consider balancing up the issue so that no including the cabinet ministers must vote twice on the same issue

According to Jooma the party sees it unnecessary for MPs to be voting at council level having already voted on the same issues a parliament during budget but urged the body to extend that to cabinet ministers too so that they must not vote twice on the same issues like for example on budget or any bill which they already discuss and voted at cabinet level

He also proposed that in future they must think of introducing education qualifications for any aspirant to stand as councilor so that the level of understanding and deliberating on issues at the council level must improve and be useful

Commenting on the meeting, PAC publicity secretary, father Peter Mulomole said the body is happy with the meeting which the party has agreed to rally behind the two bills for the betterment of the poor Malawians not themselves as politicians

Father Mulomole said the body is now expected to meet the United Democratic Front (UDF) to lobby for its support on the two reforms bill which according to government is going to table this coming sitting of parliament which starts in November.