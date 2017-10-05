Kenya: How Do I Verify Forms 34A With My Hands Tied? Chebukati Asks Supreme Court

Nairobi — IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has sought clarity from the Supreme Court on what action to take in the event the presidential election results as announced at the constituency differ from those of the polling station.

His query is in response to the Supreme Court finding that he should have verified the results as captured on the polling station result forms despite the Court of Appeal upholding that the results, as announced by the Constituency Returning Officer, are final.

Chebukati has brought this apparent contradiction to the attention of the Supreme Court so they can provide guidance ahead of the repeat presidential poll in 21 days time.

Last month the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential election partly on the grounds that the Commission declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner before verifying the results as captured on all 40,883 Forms 34A.