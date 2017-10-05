An argument over household chores turned violent at a Masvingo brothel recently after two sisters, who are well known commercial sex workers, severely assaulted a house mate.

Tamary Chinomwe, 28, and sister Shelter, 33, will spend the next 30 days in prison after being convicted of assaulting a fellow sex worker Marvis Dube.

In passing sentence Magistrate Takawira Mugabe said the two sisters deserved a custodial sentence as they are not new to controversy.

Court heard that they are awaiting sentence for beating and stripping a client in public. The man had failed to pay for sex with one of the sisters.

"It appears that the sisters are graduating from having a sex working degree to a degree of beating up people," said Mugabe.

"You are taking the court as a place to play with since you still have a pending assault case before the courts, a custodial sentence is most appropriate so that you can enjoy the environment in prison and maybe you can reform to become better citizens."

Prosecutor Edmund Mapope told the court that on 23 September this year, at around 9 pm, the sisters approached Marvis and demanded that she wakes work up in the morning and help them with household chores.

The sisters share a four-roomed house with Marvis and three other ladies of the night.

Court heard that a misunderstanding arose between the women resulting in the sisters teaming up and assaulted Marvis with clinched fists after which one of the siblings picked an iron bar and struck her once on the head.

A medical report produced in court showed that Marvis suffered a fractured skull as a result of the assault.