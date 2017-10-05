5 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tom Cholmondeley's Father Takes Hospital to Court

By Maureen Kakah

Tom Cholmondeley's father has moved to court to compel MP Shah Hospital to provide him with his late son's medical records.

Hugh George Cholmondeley says the administration of his estate has been affected and risks being exposed to intermeddling because they don't have the death certificate of their son.

Tom's medical records have never been released and autopsy report was inconclusive. This has made it impossible for his family to get a death certificate.

In the case documents filed in court, Hugh says inability to get a death certificate continues to cause the family psychological torture.

"The direct consequence of the hospital's unlawful action is that no letters of administration can be taken out in respect of the deceased for purposes of administering the said estate in accordance with the law and the wishes of my son," he said.

Tom died on August 17, 2016 while recuperating after undergoing al hip replacement surgery.

Hugh wants the court to issue a declaration that the hospital has violated their right by denying them hospital records and that they should also be compelled to furnish them with the same.

He also wants the family to be paid damages for the said violation.

