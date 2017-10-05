5 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Seaport Manager Accused of Widespread Corruption

The manager of Mogadishu's main port, Ahmed Washington has been accused of a widespread corruption and taking forcefully unlawful money from the lorry truck.

Ali Dhimbil, one of the drivers working at the port, told Radio Shabelle that Ahmed Washington obtains a large sum of a proportion of the coercion collected from the trucks operating in Mogadishu harbor.

Dhimbil has called on top Somali Federal government, especially President Farmajo and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire to address the current huge corruption in the Mogadishu port by Ahmed Washington.

The Somali government has previously said that it will keep an eye on the main economic sources of the country, in a bid to prevent from corruption, which has been the main problem of Somalia in the past decades.

