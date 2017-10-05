5 October 2017

Somalia: Southwest MPs Expected to Lodge Motion Against President

The lawmakers of Southwest State Parliment say they are planning to table a no-confidence motion against the region's President, Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden.

Dubad Dhaqane, a member of Southwest assembly, told Radio Shabelle that numerous MPs have signed the motion, and expected to lodge it to the speaker before the opening of the Parliment session on 16th October.

Dhaqane has accused President Sharif of power abuse and incompetence.

The motion comes after Southwest State President, Sharif Hassan has issued a statement siding with Saudi-led Arab coalition in cutting ties with Qatar, while he was in UAE visit.

President Aden has on Wednesday returned back to Baidoa city from a visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he held talks with senior UAE officials.

