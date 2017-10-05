5 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kambwili Spits More Venom On Alleged PF Corruption

By Evans Mulenga

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has promised more damning information about corruption in the Patriotic Front government.

Kambwili who held a no holds barred press briefing at his Kabulonga residence said that he was expelled from the ruling party because President Edgar Lungu feared that he would challenge him.

He said that the PF had anointed President Lungu as a sole candidate a move that Kambwili did not support.

Kambwili said that President Lungu was scared of him as a potential challenger to the top position in the land.

"He thought I would challenge him in 2021 which is not true, I never even planned to challenge him. I have presidential ambitions, but I cannot go and challenge a sitting president," he said.

"I was going to give him latitude to go and finish his term but what I don't agree with is what they started saying that he is the sole candidate. Sole candidate kwisa? He can only be a sole candidate in a country that is not practising democracy. In a democratic country you have to be challenged."

He added: "But abanensu because bali ishiba, teti ba wine ku convention echo ba fwailafye ukubasonta sole candidate. So when President Lungu sleeps then he wakes up seeing Kambwili everywhere."

The Roan Member of Parliament may have crossed the line when he told his audience that PF deputy general secretary general Mumbi Phiri could not brag about having a wealthy husband when he used to buy toilet paper for her.

Kamwbili said that Phiri was a begger even when she became a Member of Parliament for Munali Constituency.

The Roan MP has become a thorn in the ruling party's flesh and was on Tuesday slapped by Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo at parliament.

