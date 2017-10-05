5 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Lungu Takes Break From Attending Traditional Ceremonies

By Clement Malambo

The politics of traditional ceremonies took another dimension with President Edgar Lungu saying he not attend any more because they are proving to be highly divisive.

President Lungu said that he was being accused of selectiveness for picking some traditional ceremonies over others.

The Head of State said that he had been threatened for skipping the Kulamba Traditional ceremony of the Chewa people of Eastern Province.

President Lungu said that he had directed Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Chalwe to sort out the situation before he can start attending traditional ceremonies

"I will no longer attend these ceremonies until the minister for chiefs finds a formula which unites us and not divide us," he said.

"If I attend one ceremony over another I am accused of thinking lowly of one grouping over another."

President Lungu was responding to Chieftainess Nkomeshya of the Soli people who was extending an invitation for the Chakwela Makumbi traditional ceremony.

